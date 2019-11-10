President Bush honors veterans at W100K bike ride on Prairie Chapel Ranch

Veterans from around the country gathered Saturday in Central Texas to participate in the W100K bike ride at President George W. Bush's Prairie Chapel Ranch.

43rd President of the United States George W. Bush speaking before the W100K bike ride. (Photo by Drake Lawson)

Taking place just days before we honor veteran's across the nation, the W100K honors the service, sacrifice, and resilience of U.S. servicemen and women wounded in the global war on terror.

Those veterans are invited out to the ranch to pick up a bike and ride with President Bush.

"It's kind of unique," says Major Eric Schneck, who was selected as rider this year.

"I mean I have never experienced anything like this in my entire life," says Schneck.

Getting to talk with the Bush family was something very special to Schneck.

"To see what he's really like at a one to one level, and to be out here with the rest of the Warriors is an experience I will never forget," he says.

Brian Flom a veteran who spent time in Fort Hood, rode in the 2015 W100K, but has been back several times since.

He says every ride with the president is an honor.

"We have all had our challenges in life with the injuries and the mental injuries, but to come out here and just be an example to the world is something special," says Flom.

President opened the ride with a thank you to all the veterans who came, all of which he says he considers friends.

"Laura and I are thrilled to have them on our ranch we are thrilled our guests are here," says former President Bush.

"This ride is a celebration of life," he said.

