President approves disaster declaration for state of Texas

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the state of Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

The declaration allows federal funding for state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and crisis counseling.

The President's actions come at the request of Governor Greg Abbott, who cited the need for federal assistance "to save lives, to protect property, public health, and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of COVID-19."

“Texas is aggressively pursuing and implementing all necessary strategies to limit the impact of COVID-19, and I thank President Trump for his swift action to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The President’s declaration opens up new sources of funding for individual and public assistance that will help Texas respond to this public health emergency and protect public health and safety.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is reporting 974 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported and 12 deaths. This total was as of 12 noon on Wednesday, with 82 out of 254 counties reporting.

The highest numbers were from Dallas County reporting 169 cases, Harris 134, Travis 98, Tarrant 71, Bexar 69, and Fort Bend 46.

The total number of tests is 13,235. Public labs account for 1,758 tests, and private labs have conducted 11,477 tests.

The case counts from DSHS do not include people repatriated from China or a cruise ship.