President Trump planning crack down on vaping flavors

President Donald Trump is pushing to ban thousands of flavors in E-Cigarettes.

Hundreds of people across the country are getting sick from vaping, including two cases here in Brazos County. The President is advocating for new rules to reduce a growing problem with vaping.

"We can't allow people to get sick and we can't have our youth be so affected," he said. "I'm hearing it and that's how the First Lady got involved. We're both reading it. A lot of people are reading it but people are dying," Trump continued.

Hunter Sims, 20, is a current Texas A&M University student and was admitted to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital on Saturday. Hunter's mother, Dawn, said he vaped trying to break his nicotine addiction.

"I just want to get the message out please parents, please talk to your kids," said Dawn Sims.

"We had no idea that these flavor cartridges or vitamin E or whatever's in them could cause that kind of toxicity to the lungs. You know it was advertised safer than smoking and then what they do is loop you in and they have flavors such as lollipop, cotton candy, etc.," she said.

The Brazos County Health District is still investigating if any additives like THC or other supplements were used in area cases. No new details were released on Wednesday.

"The bottom line is we just don't know the risks and what's causing these illnesses. The vast majority of the cases are young people. The median age is 19 and so and the majority of cases have been male as well so young people seem to be particularly at risk for this," said Dr. J.D. Cochran, an emergency physician at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.

"The CDC has issued a warning and basically advised everybody to stop using all E-cigarettes and vaping devices until further notice," he said. "There’s been over 450 cases of reported to health departments and the CDC of vaping-associated lung injury. There have been six deaths nationwide," said Cochran.

Sims hopes her son will be released from the hospital this week with a new message.

"He wants to put the warning out to everyone; Don't do it. We don't know the long-term effects on this and you just don't know what you're inhaling into your lungs," said Sims.

"Parents are going to be a lot tougher with respect to their children," said President Trump Wednesday.

"A lot of people think vaping is wonderful, it’s great. It's really not wonderful. That’s one thing I think we can say," said Trump, who was meeting Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and the acting-FDA commissioner.

The proposed ban on flavors is expected to take several weeks to implement. The American Vaping Association, a trade group representing retailers, said the ban would create a black market, driving business underground, and destroy thousands of legitimate businesses.