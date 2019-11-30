Presidential Library open for free Saturday in honor of 41

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum opened all day Saturday for free in honor of the former President's one year anniversary since passing away.

Hundreds of people from all over the country came to visit the library to pay their respects to the former President.

Tarri Packham came to the library all the way from Oregon and says she remembers Bush as a family man who loved to live his life giving back to his country.

“Anytime you can come and honor someone and the life they lived and the contribution they made to our country, to the State of Texas, to their families, and to the world, it’s important,” said Packham.

The gravesite of George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara Bush, and their daughter Robin was open to the public all day as well.

