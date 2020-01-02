Presidential library prepping for new exhibits

The George Bush Presidential Library is prepping for some new exhibits with a rock and roll flare.

The new exhibit is called Louder than Words: Rock, Power and Politics. The one-of-a-kind exhibit explores the power of rock to change attitudes about patriotism, peace, equality and freedom.

Their other new exhibit is called Backstage Pass: Baron Wolman and the Early Years of Rolling Stone. It explores how the lens of one's artist's camera captured and helped define one of the most important eras in rock-n-roll history.

Both exhibits open on March 2 and will last until January 2, 2021.