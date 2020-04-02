Preventing eye damage while working from home

COVID-19 has more people working and learning from home to encourage social distancing.

Staring at a computer screen so close to your face in an environment you're not used to can be detrimental for your eyes.

First News at Four is talking with Dr. Lisa Januskey, a local optometrist, to find ways to help make sure you're protecting your eyes at home.

Dr. Januskey says extended screen time can lead to computer vision syndrome, nearsightedness, and dry eye.

All three conditions are preventable through simple steps like wearing lenses that block blue wave light, applying eye drops, and stepping away from your screen for intermittent periods.

