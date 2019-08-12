Preventing start-of-school illnesses

The students go back to school, and they bring their respective germs with them.

Dr. Stephanie Dewsnap with Baylor Scott & White Health says it's not just parents' imagination; kids really do get sick, on average, "six to eight times per school year."

Prevention is key, but what's the key to prevention? Dr. Dewsnap says it's simple.

"Handwashing," said Dewsnap on First News at Four. "If you can reinforce that behavior at home... Talk to the school about making sure [they] all wash our hands together before lunch."

The most common illnesses acquired by kids at school are the common cold, strep throat, upset stomachs, pink eye, and the flu.

