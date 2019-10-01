Preview Messina Hof's October Cooking Party

Looking to expand your cooking skills, and learn new recipes and techniques?

On Sunday, October 20, Messina Hof is hosting their monthly cooking party. This month’s theme is “Chef’s Personal Favorites,” and the cooking party will feature personal favorites from Messina Hof’s executive chef, Chris Shepley.

For the October cooking party, participants can expect to learn how to make: New England style clam chowder, chicken cordon bleu, and Indian pudding.

According to Messina Hof, Chef Shepley, a native of western Massachusetts, has 35 years of cooking experience, and first started cooking with his mother during the holidays. In 1999, Shepley graduated from the New England Culinary Institute and trained in classical French cuisines, but enjoys cooking all genres of foods.

“[His favorite part of the cooking party is] the interaction,” said Shepley. “You know there is a lot of joking around that goes on and I share a lot of personal stories.”

Messina Hof’s cooking parties are two hours long and feature demonstrations from Shepley. During the cooking party, participants: can ask Shepley various culinary questions, learn about wine pairings, get to take home a recipe book, and have the opportunity to enter to win culinary prizes.

According to Messina Hof, Messina Hof wine is featured in each dish taught during the cooking party. A component of the cooking party is learning about wine pairings because the proper pairing can elevate the flavors in the dish.

“If you are trying to look for different opportunities [to pair wine] we always say, look at the weight of the dish, so if the dish is very heavy, then you want a wine that can withstand that and it can hold up to it”, said Karen Bonarrigo, Messina Hof Chief Administrative Officer. “You never want your wine to kind of be overshadowed by your food and your food to be overshadowed by the wine.”

The cooking parties are held on the third Sunday of the month, and the recipes and demonstrations change for each party. Tickets for the cooking party can be purchased on the Messina Hof website.

For more information on Messina Hof and their monthly cooking party, see the related links section.