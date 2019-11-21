Primose School students buy groceries for Brazos Valley Food Bank

Young students at a College Station school are giving back just before Thanksgiving.

Thursday morning groups of Pre-K and Kindergarten students at Primrose School were at the H-E-B Tower Point location grocery store, shopping for those in need.

The students save up money from doing chores at home and collect donations for their Caring and Giving Campaign.

The students purchased items that will go to the Brazos Valley Food Bank Backpack Program.

"Primrose is really big about not just what children know but who they become. So that's kind of where we, that's why we kind of do these things. It's just kind of learning about giving back and kind of being a part of our community," said Kayla Wurtz, Primrose School Director.

The school also teamed up with the Texas A&M Volleyball team for the second year.

