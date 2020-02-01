Pro wrestlers host show at local school

Harmony Science Academy and Lions Pride Sports teamed up for an anti-bullying campaign this weekend.

Friday, wrestlers came out and spoke with kids about bullying, and Saturday, the wrestlers put on a show for the community.

For ten dollars at the door, families were able to watch two hours of professional wrestling. Houston Carson, the owner of Lions Pride Sports, says this weekend was a great opportunity to connect with the students and bring a new form of entertainment to the community.

“You get all these mini-stories of good guys versus bad guys, and unlike movies, you don’t have to be quiet you can cheer for the guys you love and boo the guys you hate and kids and families leave here with memories that will last a lifetime,” said Carson.

Lions Pride Sports will be holding a free show next Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Lion’s Den in Bryan.

