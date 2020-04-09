Prodigy Learning Center gets help from the Easter Bunny to encourage children

In spite of these uncertain times, Prodigy Learning Center has made the decision to stay open. However, with many families working from home, childcare centers throughout our community have seen a drop in attendance. With Easter Sunday arriving this weekend, Prodigy enlisted the help of the Easter Bunny as teachers and children lined the street to encourage their classmates who were driving by.

Anidie Tinney, Director of Prodigy Learning Center, had a heartfelt message for those who were staying home during this time, “Please stay safe. We miss you so much. Come back and see us when all of this is over.”

This was the second time Prodigy Learning Center has held an event to encourage their absent children.

