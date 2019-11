Michael Marks, the Produce Man, is in Aggieland this weekend for the Texas A&M football game.

He appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning live in the studio on Friday.

Marks discussed the early days of his career working at a grocery store and learning about produce from customers.

He also praised Texas A&M for its advances in the agricultural field.

If you'd like to meed Michael Marks, he'll be at the Farm Patch at noon on Friday, November 1.