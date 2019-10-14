Hundreds attend annual Producers Cooperative Association meeting

Around 1,500 people packed Reed Arena Monday evening for the Producers Cooperative Association's 76th annual stockholders meeting.

Leaders in agriculture and the community reflected on the past year as the 2019 fiscal year comes to an end. Together PAC members came together for a year-in-review of their financial accomplishments and other victories within the cooperative.

"These are champions of agriculture and for us to be able to get together to tell our story is crucial because if we don't tell out story then rely on someone else to tell our story for us," said the General Manager of Producers Cooperative Association, James Deatherage.

Also at Monday night's event, former Texas A&M professor, Dr. Rick Rigsby gave the members a motivational speech.

The cooperative has 9,854 total members; 616 of those joined in the 2019 fiscal year.