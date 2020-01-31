Professional wrestlers gather in local school to teach important lesson

Professional wrestlers from across Texas took over Harmony Science Academy's gym to teach them about bullying.

Owner of Lions Pride Sports Professional Wrestling club, Houston Carson said he was bullied when he was younger, so when Carson opened up his own gym, he wanted to do more than just coach.

Carson and his team are calling it the "Say No to Bullying Campaign."

He brought in professional wrestlers, Drake Durden and Max Castellanos, who put on a show that explained bullying to children. It's upbeat and encourages children to interact.

"We teach three types of bullying: physical, verbal and cyberbullying," said Carson. "We have muscled up, seven-foot type guys coming in and the kids think they're seeing television superstars, which they are. Whenever they see that, it makes them want to listen."

Carson said they also teach them what to do if they are getting bullied.

"We tell them not to retaliate on their own, and to tell a teacher," said Carson. "We just want to let them know that we have been through it, and we can all overcome it."

Friday was just the first day of the extravaganza.

"Doors open right here at Harmony Science Academy at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday," said Carson.

They're going to transform the gym into an arena. There are going to be five kid-friendly matches for kids that all have different storylines. The show will last anywhere from one to two hours, and Carson said everyone in the community is welcome to come.

