Profit share happening Tuesday for family of Bryan Police Officer

Chick-fil-A Bryan is hosting a profit share Tuesday for the family of Bryan Police Officer Kenny Meadors.

Officer Meadors passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 16.

Meadors and his wife were big fans of Chick-fil-A and the employees who got to know them wanted to help out.

The profit share is happening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the location on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

A percentage of the proceeds will go to Kenny's wife and a Chick-fil-A account so she can eat anytime.