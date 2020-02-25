Program for new landowners who need resources

The Grimes County Extension Office is offering a program for landowners to learn about the local resources in their community.

The Multi-County Landowners Series is hosted by Grimes County and Waller County. There will be five total sessions and scheduled for every fourth Thursday of the month.

The first topic will be meeting your local resources.

To sign up and to get more information on all the courses you can give the extension a call at (936) 973-3907. To participate in all the programs it costs $60 but if you want to attend a single class it costs $20.