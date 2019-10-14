Prominent Central Texas chiropractor was victim of fatal crash

Dr. Tommy Davidson, DC, PhD, 63, a prominent Gatesville chiropractor, died Friday in a two vehicle crash on State Highway 6 just north of Waco.

Davidson’s funeral is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Coryell Community Church with Dr. Levi Price officiating, according to Scott’s Funeral Home, which is directing the service.

Davidson, son of Gatesville football legend Cotton Davidson and Carolyn Mabery Davidson, graduated from Gatesville High School in 1974 and was himself a standout on the gridiron at Baylor University while his father was coaching there.

He was born in El Paso on March 21, 1956 but soon moved with his family to Gatesville, where he was raised.

He earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Baylor, went on to Texas A&M for his doctorate, then earned a Doctorate of Chiropractics from Los Angeles Chiropractic College.

Davidson returned to Gatesville where he began his practice there and in Valley Mills, both communities he served for more than 30 years.

He served on city council, Trustee of Gatesville I.S.D., and was the athletic trainer to both Gatesville and Valley Mills high school.

As well Davidson served as team chiropractor for Baylor University athletics for the last decade.

For years he volunteered as a coach from little league to the big league.

Davidson, at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, was the driver of a southbound Volkswagen sedan on State Highway 6 near Delmar Ranch Road south of Valley Mills when the vehicle hydroplaned on the highway, causing the driver Davidson to lose control of the car, which crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into a northbound 18-wheeler, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Davidson died at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco for treatment of a possible injury.

Rain was falling in the area at the time of the crash.