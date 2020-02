A Downtown Bryan bar was broken into Wednesday and some property was damaged.

According to police, a man had been causing trouble for a few days at the La Salle hotel refused to leave 4:00 p.m. He then went downstairs to the 5 Knocks Speakeasy.

Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking the door and throwing the furniture around. He also drank several beers and some of the liquor before leaving.

The suspect is in custody and charged with burglary.