Local property owner turning rental property into affordable housing

As Bryan and College Station continues to grow more and more luxury real estate is populating the market. Some stakeholders in the community say those types of developments don’t address the need for affordable housing.

Monday Nikki Pederson of Premier Properties hosted a homebuyer’s workshop for first-time homebuyers.

"There are a lot of people in this community that we are not catering too,” said Pederson. “That’s people who are middle class, that are making a living and maybe they can afford 2,000 a month or $1,000 or $1500 in rent or mortgage."

Pederson says she wants to turn her rental properties into affordable housing for first-time buyers.

"Instead of selling all of them to an investor I’ll sell them one at a time,” she said. “Maybe it will take me five years but we will get it done.”

Pederson isn’t the only person looking for affordable housing solutions. Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says there needs to be accessible homes for people of all income levels. Recently the Bryan Home Foundation Initiative was passed.

“We want everyone to build a financial future,” said Nelson. “Not just have a better safer home. This does both for legacy Bryan residents.”

It's a program that will help families living in manufactured homes buy a site-built home if they choose too.

“We will actually buy that manufactured home for up to 10,000 dollars,” said City Councilman Ruben Marin. “We then put that money down towards a site-built home. We line up lenders, builders who can build at a low cost for these citizens to have a brand new site built home.”

They say it's a small step for a community that needs more options for lower-income families.

“It builds equity for the families versus losing value in a manufactured home,” said Councilman Prentiss Madison.”

Pederson says what she's doing at this meeting isn’t just about making a sale. It's about building a stronger future for Bryan and all of Brazos County.

“It’s going to go up in value and it’s going to be something they can use for the rest of their life,” said Pederson.

Both Bryan and College Station offers homebuyer assistance programs.

For more information, you can reach out to your city hall.

For the City of Bryan click here.

For the City of College Station click here.

A workshop for Bryan residents interested in the Foundation Initiative is planned for October 22nd.

