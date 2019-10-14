Property owners over Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer eligible for payout

Property owners in Burleson and Milam Counties have the opportunity to participate in an aquifer conservancy program.

The program is for landowners with property over the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer who have not leased their water rights. It pays them not to lease them.

The payout is as follows:

Five-year term: $5/acre/year

Ten-year term: $8/acre/year

Twenty-year term: $10/acre/year

The deadline to sign up for the concervancy program is October 31.

For more information, visit posgcd.org.