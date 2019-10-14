Property owners over Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer eligible for payout

MILAM COUNTY, Tex. (KBTX) - Property owners in Burleson and Milam Counties have the opportunity to participate in an aquifer conservancy program.
The program is for landowners with property over the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer who have not leased their water rights. It pays them not to lease them.
The payout is as follows:
Five-year term: $5/acre/year
Ten-year term: $8/acre/year
Twenty-year term: $10/acre/year
The deadline to sign up for the concervancy program is October 31.
For more information, visit posgcd.org.