Property tax deadline approaching

If you own property in the Brazos Valley, the deadline to file your taxes is on Friday.

Brazos County Tax Assessor/Collector Kristeen Roe advises that you come in before Friday.

“I know people love to hang on to their money, but Friday’s are really busy in the tax office,” Roe said.

Roe said since the deadline does fall on a busy day for her office, if you come in on Friday, you might have to wait for a while.

If you are planning on filing your property taxes on Friday, be sure to get it all done before 5:00 p.m.

“If you miss the January deadline, and you’re paying in February, it’s a 7% penalty,” said Roe.

If you come prepared with a check or money order and all of your information, you can drop your payment off in one of the two drop boxes.

If not, you can pay by an E-check, credit card, debit card, PayPal or online. The website is found in the related links section.

Roe said if you plan on paying by mail, to be sure and do that by Thursday so it can be postmarked on time.

Roe encourages you to call the office at (979) 775-9930 or visit their website.