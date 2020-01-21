Proposed gas pipeline project would go through Brazos Valley

A proposed pipeline connecting western Texas to Louisiana could come through the Brazos Valley and bring with it thousands of new jobs.

The Permian Global Access Pipeline would travel across Texas including through McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Leon, Houston and Trinity Counties in our region.

Tellurian says their project will bring 15,000 jobs to Texas and Louisiana.

Its preliminary route takes it through the northeastern tip of Robertson County and completely across Leon County from west to east.

"It's going to be helpful for each of those counties. It should be because those people are going to spend some time in those counties and therefore they'll spend their money in those counties so I think it will be an economic boost," said Dana Altimore, Hearne Chamber of Commerce President. He also owns a motorcycle store in Hearne.

He and other Robertson County residents are just learning about the pipeline project.

"I look forward to seeing how it goes. There will be some trickle down from that because they will stay at the hotels and motels and eat which we saw form the previous pipeline that went through close to this area right through us and it had some good benefits," he said.

Representatives of the project tell KBTX the pipeline would be buried almost entirely underground except for six places. They've started notifying stakeholders about the proposed route and say they will address any concerns they have. They don't have a deadline yet for a final route.

"You know affected landowners should realize that Texas law does not protect their private property rights," said Patrick Gendron, who is a local attorney in Bryan with experience with eminent domain.

Gendron had his own eminent domain fight in 2014 when an oilfield pipeline came through his family's tomato farm in Brazos County. They eventually settled with the company responsible for that project.

Gendron says once a final route is selected and approved, homeowners have little power to stop construction.

"It just can be very detrimental to individual and landowners and families and it's really important like I said for people to team up and negotiate. Don't don't give into the first offer, definitely not," suggested Gendron.

"I haven't seen any real negatives in it. I'm sure there are people who see it otherwise but I think anything that boosts the economy that helps in anyway is good as long as it's done well," said Altimore.

Leon County Judge Byron Ryder told KBTX Tuesday he hopes the project will bring economic benefits to his area.

Right now the project is in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission application phase.

Construction could start as early as 2022 and be ready to operate in 2023.

The pipeline would be 42 inches in diameter.