Pros and cons of using immunotherapy to treat breast cancer

Immunotherapy has been around for almost five years, but only in the last year has it been used to treat certain types of triple-negative breast cancer.

“It’s basically the opposite of chemotherapy,” said Dr. Erin Fleener, a medical oncologist with the Cancer Clinic, housed in the CHI St. Joseph Regional Cancer Center. “It boosts the immune system to fight cancer.”

However, Dr. Fleener says patients should be aware of the risks and limitations of immunotherapy. On First News at Four, she broke down the pros and cons of immunotherapy. See the video player above for the full conversation.