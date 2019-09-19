Protect your online data with these tips from the City of Bryan

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - October is national cybersecurity awareness month and the City of Bryan is helping you get a jump start on staying safe online.
Just follow these three steps: Own IT, Secure IT, Protect IT.
Own IT-
Never Click and Tell: staying safe on social media
Update Privacy Settings
Keep Tabs on Your Apps: best practices for device applications
Never Click and Tell: staying safe on social media
Secure IT-
Shake Up Your Passphrase Protocol: create strong, unique passphrases
Double Your Login Protection: turn on multi-factor authentication
Shop Safe Online
Play Hard To Get With Strangers: how to spot and avoid phish
You can learn more about cybersecurity online by visiting bryantx.com/cyberaware.