Protect your online data with these tips from the City of Bryan

Posted:

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - October is national cybersecurity awareness month and the City of Bryan is helping you get a jump start on staying safe online.

Just follow these three steps: Own IT, Secure IT, Protect IT.

Own IT-
Never Click and Tell: staying safe on social media
Update Privacy Settings
Keep Tabs on Your Apps: best practices for device applications
Secure IT-
Shake Up Your Passphrase Protocol: create strong, unique passphrases
Double Your Login Protection: turn on multi-factor authentication
Shop Safe Online
Play Hard To Get With Strangers: how to spot and avoid phish

You can learn more about cybersecurity online by visiting bryantx.com/cyberaware.

 