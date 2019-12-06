Protecting your property and yourself, whether traveling or staying home this holiday

Whether you’re leaving home for the holidays or staying cozy in your own home, there are potential dangers that surround the holiday season.

Fire dangers can include:

- Christmas trees placed to close to heat sources, such as wires, vents, and candles

- Unattended or sloppily handled cooking

- Candles

City of Bryan Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett joined First News at Four to discuss ways to avoid these fires. He stressed the importance of keeping working smoke detectors in your home and having a fire extinguisher near any potential dangers.

See the video player above for the full conversation and the Related Links for more from the National Fire Protection Association.

Protecting your home from criminals is key, too. Officer Tristen Lopez from the College Station Police Department sat down to discuss ways to make sure your belongings stay in your possession.

- Don’t post on social media that you are leaving your home unattended

- Assign a neighbor to check on your home

- Lock all doors to your home and vehicles

- Don’t leave shopping bags in plain sight in your vehicle

- Have packages delivered when you are home or to another secure location

For the full conversation, see the video player above.

