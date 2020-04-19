Protesters rally against Gov. Greg Abbott's stay-at-home order at Texas Capitol

A few hundred conservative activists have demonstrated on the steps of the Texas Capitol building to call for an end to social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The protest in Austin came despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Friday that he plans to start easing such restrictions next week.

The rally was one of several that small-government activists and supporters of President Donald Trump have held or plan to hold around the country.

It was organized by a host of Infowars, which is a part of a company owned by conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, who attended the rally.