Protests focus around Sully statue on Texas A&M campus

The controversial Sully statue on the Texas A&M University campus was the center of two protests Saturday afternoon.

Protesters for the Sully statue remaining on campus made their presence known around 1:30 p.m.

The group gathered together sharing the history of Sully and why they believe he’s an important part of A&M history.

"This has nothing to do with hate. This has nothing to do with anything that's going. This is just our university coming together to try and support a man who essentially kept us here because if not Texas A&M would not be here today,” said Blake Martin a Texas A&M student.

Protesters against the Sully statue met in front of the Administration Building at 2 p.m. and marched through campus to Academic Plaza, demanding change.

"I'm very proud of this school but I'm not proud of a lot of the traditions that they hold so close to their heart. America is all about growth and we want to see a change,” said Michael Thompson a College Station resident.

At the end of the day, some protesters agreed to disagree.

“I think this is a moment where we can come together no matter what color or creed we can come together and just, just see what each other's viewpoints are,” said Martin

“People who look like me probably would be met with violence, so I like the fact that we can have two contrasting opinions but us feel safe to express that,” said Thompson