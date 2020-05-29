Protests over George Floyd's death spread across the nation

Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody have spread to other areas across the United States.

In Florida, a group of about 10 protesters gathered Friday near a home that belongs to the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck. In Atlanta, hundreds of protesters confronted police outside CNN headquarters in downtown Atlanta late in the day. Protesters threw plastic water bottles and glass bottles at police. The bottles exploded behind the police line, but no officers appeared to get hit.

Demonstrators blocked traffic in downtown Denver and Columbus, Ohio. A day earlier, demonstrators took to the streets in Los Angeles and Memphis. And a Mississippi mayor whose remarks about Floyd's death sparked outrage is resisting calls to resign.

There was also a rally in downtown Houston Friday afternoon. Thousands of people marched from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall.