Public servant passes away after battle with cancer

A man dedicated to public service passed away on Jan. 13 after a battle with cancer.

George Aguilar served the Bryan Police Department as a patrol officer and later a detective for 34 years before retiring in 2015. During that time, Aguilar worked with Lamar and Bryan High Schools as a school resource and K9 officer.

Following his retirement from the Bryan Police Department, Aguilar served as a bailiff for Brazos County Associate Courts until his death.

He also served as a jailer in Killeen and a corrections officer in Huntsville, Texas before joining Bryan police.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 at Callaway-Jones in Bryan.

The family will be receiving guests from 11:00 a.m. until the beginning of the service.

Complete service information and Aguilar's complete obituary are available from, Callaway-Jones.

