The Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association is hosting its annual Fall Bee School.

The public event is Saturday, September 7 at the Agrilife Center and Agricultural & Life Sciences Building at Texas A&M University.

Attendees will learn about beekeeping from the basics to more advanced techniques.

Registration is $70 per person or $125 per couple. Kids get in for $15 with a parent or guardian. Lunch is included.

For more information or to register, visit bvbeeks.org.