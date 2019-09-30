Public invited to Mingle for Meals fundraiser

The Brazos Valley Food Bank is inviting the public out for this year's Mingle for Meals event.

The fundraiser is on Tuesday, October 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the College Station Hilton Hotel & Conference Center's main ballroom.

There will be nine fast-paced Impact Talks featuring different social problems and their solutions. Hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served as well.

Speakers include KBTX's Kathleen Witte and other recognizable faces throughout the community.

Tickets are $100 per person.

For more information, visit bvfb.org/M4M.