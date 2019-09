Mobility Worldwide Brazos Valley is inviting the public to celebrate the organization's 25th Anniversary.

There will be a reception and workshop tour on Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m. at the workshop, located at 2211 Bomber Drive in Bryan.

Guests will get to see how mobility carts that are shipped to under-developed countries are made. There will also be some assembled carts available to drive.

For more information about Mobility Worldwide BV, visit mwbv.org.