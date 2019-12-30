Public invited to be in movie filming in downtown Bryan Friday night

The general public is invited to be in the movie "Rekindling Christmas", which is shooting in downtown Bryan on Friday.

The movie is being shot entirely in Bryan. People are being asked to wear holiday or cold-weather clothes. According to the Downtown Bryan Association, all regularly scheduled First Friday events will happen, including a free concert at The Palace Theater.

"We are excited to have Downtown Bryan as a backdrop for this film," said Sandy Farris, executive director of the Downtown Bryan Association. After reading the script and meeting with Ashley, the director, and others on the production team, we are happy to be a part of this project."

Numerous Bryan businesses, as well as the City of Bryan, are offering assistance to the production. Bryan native Raini Rodriquez will also be in the cast.

"Bryan is filled with such amazing people, and our Downtown area is so wonderfully charming. I couldn't be happier to get to showcase this part of my life to the world, and promote tourism to our local mom and pop shops!" said producer Ashley Atwood. Atwood is a Bryan native.