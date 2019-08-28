Puerto Rico prepares for Tropical Storm Dorian

Tropical Storm Dorian is already making an impact on the Caribbean with floods and collapsing roads.

Now Puerto Rico is in Dorian's path. Tuesday night President Trump approved an emergency declaration ordering the federal government to help the U.S. territory's local response efforts.

Two years ago Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Thousands of homes are still covered with tarps and the power grid remains unreliable.

Some residents are evacuating ahead of the storm, but those who have decided to stay are preparing for the worst. They are stockpiling essentials, boarding up their homes, and pulling their boats out of the water. 45 Firefighters from Miami Dade rescue are headed to Puerto Rico to provide additional assistance even though Dorian could be heading towards Florida by the end of the week.

Due to the storm, Puerto Rican officials closed public schools and government offices through at least Thursday.

Dorian is expected to maintain strength and could see landfall on the United States east coast by Saturday.