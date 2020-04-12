Pull the jackets back out: Feeling like February this week

Easter Sunday played out in three acts for the Brazos Valley.

Act I: Morning rain and thunderstorms that passed through parts of the area. Portions of Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties collected over 2" of rain between 7am and 10am.

Act II: Wind gusts 25-30mph blew through the Brazos Valley shoving out humid air and cranking temperatures to the mid-80s by the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

Now on to Act III: unseasonably cool air blowing in from the north.

By midnight, an unusually strong cold front -- at least for April -- will turn breezy winds in out of the north. Temperatures are expected to fall to the low-to-mid 40s by sunrise Monday.

Here's the kicker: there will be a slight WIND CHILL first thing in the morning. Side note: think back to last week. Remember when the humidity made it feel like 98° - 100° as most of us stepped outside?

If you are getting out early for a morning walk or to get your daily exercise in, dress for the upper 30s in the Northern Brazos Valley and the low 40s elsewhere.

Plenty of sunshine to go around but a stiff north wind at 10-15mph, with gusts to 25 mph will hold afternoon highs to the low and mid-60s.

To put this into perspective: on average, the temperature in Bryan-College Station between February 15 and 18th is the following:

• Morning low: 45°

• Afternoon high: 65°

Not only will temperatures run 10° to 15° cooler than average through mid-week, they will be more on par what we typically expect mid-February to feel like. Granted, February ended up being the warmest ever on record locally, so we are owed a few days of cooler weather.

Scattered clouds arrive Tuesday as a disturbance passes well north of the area. In fact, snow may fall from parts of the Texas Panhandle to Oklahoma for the first half of Tuesday. Reinforcing cool air slides in late Tuesday keeping this unseasonable feel around for mid-week.

It is important to note: while mornings will be crisp, they are expected to stay above the freeze / frost threshold. No concerns for those with spring gardens growing!

UPDATED FORECAST DETAILS CAN BE FOUND ANYTIME ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

More typical 70s return to the forecast by Thursday as we gear up for low-end chances at rain by Friday and the weekend. While not set in stone, Sunday may be the next chance for a few isolated, strong storms locally.

More details on what to expect as this cooler air blows in is included in the video above.