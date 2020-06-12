Quarry Bar temporarily closed after employee contracts COVID-19

The City of Bryan has released that the Quarry Bar & Grill at the Phillips Event Center is closed for 24 hours after management was notified an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the city, Phillips Event Center management was notified on June 5 that an employee had been exposed to COVID-19 outside of the restaurant. That staff member was sent home, along with several others “with whom they had close contact,” according to the release.

Pending the results of their COVID-19 tests, those staff members were not allowed back at work. The city says that during this time, “staff continued to thoroughly clean the restaurant and follow health and safety protocols.”

Then, on the morning of June 12, management was notified that one employee tested positive for the virus. The Quarry was immediately closed “to allow for the restaurant to be deep cleaned” stated the city’s release.

The Quarry Bar & Grill is set to reopen at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. The City Course at the Phillips Event Center and the pro shop both remain open.

