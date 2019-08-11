Queen Theatre features Brazos Valley Model A's

The Brazos Valley Model A's Club rented out the Queen Theatre in downtown Bryan Sunday, bringing with them, their model cars.

The Queen showed Ken Burn's documentary, "Horatio's Drive", a story about a coast to coast drive, featuring cars similar to those they brought.

The Queen says events like these help draw the community into the theatre.

"We try as hard as we can to make the marquee catchy, but we are kind of limited by characters," said Queen Theatre House Manager Jim Bob McKown, "So any time we are able to put something physically on the streets like these old cars, it really helps us a lot."

The Queen is featuring the Alfred Hitchcock film, "Notorious" Thursday night.

