Queen's Film Society offers a haven for local cinephiles

Since the Queen Theatre's reopening in Downtown Bryan, film once again is celebrated in that historic place.

The Queen's Film Society was established to make sure that artistic value and shared experience is part of that celebration.

The Queen's Film Society is a group of local cinephiles dedicated to watching, discussing, and contributing to the medium of film in the Brazos Valley area.

The Society's mission is as follows:

- Members will gather at least once a month to collectively choose at least one movie to be played in a subsequent month.

- We will work to establish at least one annual film festival.

- The society will publish a quarterly film journal featuring submissions by members.

- The society will be a venue for local filmmakers to screen their work and contribute to the local community of artists and art patrons.

Interested cinephiles can join the Society's meetings every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Queen Theatre.

Dan Humphrey and Alex Garza are board members of the Queen's Film Society.