Quick! Enjoy the sunshine now. Changes are coming

We made it, y’all! Another Friday is upon us, and we’ll step out to glorious sunshine when we punch out at work.

This weekend, however, comes with some changes that will set the stage for a potentially soggy week next week.

High pressure will be with us for a short time, then slides eastward ushering in our old pal gulf moisture. That will allow us to get into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday despite the return of clouds.

We’ll stay dry for a big portion of the weekend, but it looks like streamer showers will be possible starting Sunday continuing throughout the day. Sunday night brings another cold front, which will be our next shot at a few thunderstorms along the front as it pushes through.

Timing may change slightly, but we should be on the cooler side of the front come Monday morning. Lingering mid-level moisture and seven disturbances rolling overhead over the course of next week will keep a scattered, off/on rain chance just about each day, until a front looks to kick out the moisture by end of day Thursday.

Beyond day 7, we look to bring back sunshine and maybe some slightly below average temps for the weekend. We won’t rule out a stalling front and continued cloud cover / rain chance into next weekend, but right now that looks unlikely.

Have a fantastic weekend and enjoy the sunshine it brings to start!