Quick storm chance ahead of Mother's Day Weekend

A lot of wind and a quick storm chance are the only things standing in between us and a beautiful weekend!

Friday is cold front day. You may remember the front strolling through the Brazos Valley this past Tuesday. There are some similarities and key differences to Friday's front, both result in a very low-end severe weather potential.

We're going 1/5 (low) for most of the Brazos Valley Friday, save a few of us east of I-45. Right now, we're not expecting much to pop up along the front as it moves southward from late morning through mid-afternoon Friday. There will be a big swath of moisture this front scoops out (that you'll notice on a very muggy Friday morning), but the chance for rain, especially strong storms, isn't likely.

That being said, some strong winds and small hail will be a possibility if the front can spark up some storms through the afternoon. Keep an eye on the sky and be ready for a big push of wind from the north, and an almost chilly finish to Friday evening.

If you're going to let mom kick back, enjoy the outdoors, get some sun, just be left alone for a bit, etc., Sunday's your day. It'll be a little chilly both Saturday and Sunday mornings, but we should warm very nicely to about 80 by Sunday afternoon. Perfect weather for grilling and hanging outside, just remember the sunscreen!