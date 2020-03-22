Online auction to support local students after county fair cancelled

After having to cancel the Robertson County Fair this weekend, many students who were relying on it were at a loss as to what they should do.

“The kids buy these animals. They bought them a year ago. They put their blood sweat and tears into them,” said Robertson County Fair Association President Joey Hogan.

He says it was a difficult decision to cancel an event that students prepared for all year long.

Emily Hall, a senior at Franklin High, was crowned the 2020 Robertson County Fair Queen. She's crushed it's not happening.

“This would have been my 10th year stepping in the ring and showing something I truly have a passion for,” said Hall.

It wasn't 24 hours after she was crowned queen when she learned the fair was being canceled.

“I broke down crying because I have done this since third grade and I am not going to have the opportunity to have that last time in the show ring,” Hall said.

Hogan says he had to figure out a way to still reward the students for all of their hard work. So, his organization opened up a recovery auction.

“If you win a bid you are not going to get the animals, but you are going to be supporting that child. If we don’t, then these kids may not have the funds to do this project next year,” said Hogan.

The auction began Sunday at 7 a.m. and goes until Monday at 7 p.m.

If you would like to donate, there is a link in the related links section or you can click here.