REACH Project donates more than 5,000 to support 'invisible' Aggies

The REACH Project handed out their 5,040th meal Thursday.

This milestone is a product of an initiative to support on-campus staff at Texas A&M University that have been left jobless due to the coronavirus pandemic. Founder Max Gerall made it clear that creating this campaign was a matter of morality.

"It was important for me because it was the right thing to do, in my opinion. The support staff, or the 'invisible Aggies', do so much for our university community yet, so often, they go unseen, unrecognized, and underappreciated," said Gerall.

The REACH Project serves nearly 180 families twice a week. The meals are distributed in a drive-thru fashion and everyone involved is wearing a mask and gloves take the maximum safety precautions.

More than 5,000 meals were made possible by the generosity of several Brazos Valley restaurants.

