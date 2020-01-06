REAL ID deadline approaching in 2020

If you plan on traveling in 2020, you might want to take a look at your ID.

The REAL ID Act requires you have a gold star on your license or ID by Oct. 1, 2020.

Director of Security at Easterwood Airport Ryan Clements is pushing you to get your license renewed now, so you don’t have to worry about it come October.

He said the sooner you do it, the less you will stress in the future.

“There are some folks out there that just get stressed traveling,” said Clements. “If you have the correct ID, that just reduces the stress.”

Texas has been issuing the REAL IDs since October 2016, so if you haven’t renewed your license since then, chances are your ID is not up to date.

Clements said you can also use your passport, but it would be much easier to just go ahead and renew your license.

Deji Morgan is a frequent traveler. His ID is compliant, but he says he doesn’t want other people holding him up at the security checkpoint.

“So if a lot of people do have it, it’ll ease the time you’re going to be wasting at the airport,” said Morgan.

Clements said he expects lines to get longer at the DPS come October, so the earlier you get the gold star, the less time you’re spending in lines.

“If you get ahead of the ball, and get on top of it early,” said Clements. “It’ll be a lot easier when the deadline is fast approaching.”

If you need to renew your ID or license, you can visit the link in the related links section to get in line online at our local DPS.