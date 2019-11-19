RECIPE: Apple Bread Stuffing

Ingredients

2 lbs day old bread, diced into large cubes

4 Granny Smith apples, cored and cut into medium chunks

1 ½ (or 1 large) yellow onion, large diced

½ lb butter

½ cup fresh cut parsley

1 tbsp fresh chopped thyme (leaves torn away from stem and then chopped)

2 tsp salt

½ tsp white pepper

3 ½ cups chicken stock, low sodium

In large pot, melt butter and add onions. Allow to sauté for a few minutes and then add apples, sautéing until apples are ¾ of the way cooked.

Place diced bread into large bowl along with chopped parsley and thyme, add onion/apple/butter mix. Add salt, white pepper, and chicken stock stirring all ingredients well.

Generously grease sides and bottom of a 9x12 baking dish. Pour in stuffing mix. May need to pat down mixture into baking dish with buttered hands. Place in 350 degree oven for 45 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve hot as side dish.