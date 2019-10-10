RECIPE: Bratwurst with Weinkraut

Ingredients

Bratwurst with Weinkraut

6-8 Pork Bratwurst Sausage Links

2 medium onions, sliced

6 cups German Beer (or any beer – enough to cover sausages in pot)

1 Large Head Green Cabbage, core cut out and sliced thick

6 oz bacon (about 7 strips)

¼ lb whole butter

2 tbsp juniper berries

2 tsp carroway seeds

1 tsp peppercorns

2 tbsp minced garlic

2 cups white wine

¼ cup white vinegar

2 tbsp sugar (or to taste, if sweeter is desired)

2 tsp salt

Place bratwurst and one of the sliced onion slices in a large pot and fill with the beer making sure all the bratwursts are covered with the liquid. Cook on medium heat, simmering until sausage is fully cooked (should be firm to touch). If desired, you can finish the bratwurst over hot grill.

Dispose of outer leaves of green cabbage, then cut in half, then fourths. Cut off core and slice each quarter into wide slices. Cut bacon slices into strips. In a large pot over medium to high heat, melt butter, then add bacon. Allow bacon to render out, then add onion and spices (juniper berries, carroway seeds, peppercorn and garlic). Then add cabbage, white wine, vinegar and salt. Allow cabbage to cook down, then add sugar.

Serve hot, cooked bratwurst over hot weinkraut and enjoy!