RECIPE: Charred Creole Dressing

Ingredients

1 pound – about 5 Roma tomatoes – cut in half

4 oz onion

2 Serrano peppers, stems cut off

2 tsp of salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1 tsp old bay seasoning

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp Tabasco

2 cups mayonnaise

2 cups sour cream

Char the tomatoes, onions and Serrano peppers over hot grill or in hot skillet. When cooled, add them to blender along with all other ingredients except mayonnaise and sour cream. Blend together those ingredients a bit, then add the mayonnaise and sour cream and blend together until creamy. Best served chilled. Makes about 1 quart. Can keep in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.