Ingredients

Approx 7 Potatoes – about 2 ½ lbs – grated

1 Medium Onion – grated

2 eggs

¼ cup flour

1 ½ tsp salt

½ tsp white pepper

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup heavy cream

Grate potatoes and onion and place in large bowl. To potatoes and onion, add all other ingredients and stir to combine.

In medium/hot skillet with ¼ cup melted butter, place dollops of potato pancake mixture in the skillet allowing to brown on both side. Makes about 16 pancakes.