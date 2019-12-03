RECIPE: Pumpkin Potato Soup

Ingredients

5 cups Butternut Squash – Cut ends off, then cut in half and trim outer rind off – then cut into cubes

3 cups Yukon Gold Potatoes – peeled and cut into cubes

1 cup diced onion (about ½ of large onion)

1 stick butter

3 cups heavy cream (or can use ½ chicken stock, ½ heavy cream)

2 chicken bouillon cubes

Prepare butternut squash by cutting ends off, then cut in half and trim rinds off. Cut squash into cubes to get approximately 5 cups. Prepare potatoes by peeling, then dicing to get 3 cups potatoes.

In large pot, melt butter, then add squash, potatoes and onions. Add the salt and pepper while the vegetables are cooking down, stirring. Then, add the creamer (or chicken stock & creamer mix) and the bouillon cubes. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently until veggies are tender.

Once vegetables are cooked to proper tenderness, remove from heat and puree using a hand blender.

Once completely pureed, soup is ready to enjoy!