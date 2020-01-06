RECIPE: Pasta a la Norma

Ingredients

16 – Ripe Roma Tomatoes (or can use ½ fresh, ½ canned) – cut tomatoes into eighths

1 cup olive oil

½ tsp crushed red pepper

2 tsp salt

3 small eggplants – sliced thick to size and shape of pasta (soaked in salted water for about 2 hours)

1 lb pasta – cooked (such as penne)

Fresh basil leaves, torn for adding into pasta mixture (can also use as garnish)

Prior to cooking, slice eggplant and soak in salted water to help remove any bitterness. Allow eggplant to soak in the salted water for about 2 hours. Water will turn dark while soaking. When ready to begin preparing dish, drain water off eggplant. In a baking sheet with sides, add olive oil and eggplant, tossing eggplant to make sure they are all well coated and roast them in a 350 degree oven for about 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Time this so that your eggplant is coming out of the oven about the time your pasta is cooked and the tomato sauce is also ready.

For tomato sauce: In a large pot, add olive oil and crushed red pepper. Once oil is hot, add in diced roma tomatoes. Add salt to help break down tomatoes. Continue cooking on medium-high heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Once pasta, eggplant and tomato sauce are done – add eggplant to a large bowl, add in drained, cooked pasta, top with tomato sauce to your liking and toss to combine ingredients. Add in fresh, torn basil leaves. Serve hot with a drizzle of olive oil and grated pecorino romano cheese, garnish with fresh basil leaves on top.