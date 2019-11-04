RECIPE: Roasted Butternut Squash

Ingredients
3 Butternut Squash – cut in half
2 cups Graham Cracker crumbs
2 cups brown sugar – divided
1 cup pecans – chopped
1 lb butter – divided
1 tsp salt
Cut butternut squash in half. Place halves on oiled cookie sheet, flesh side down and bake in 350 degree oven for 1 ½ hours. Once done, let cool and then scrape out seeds. Spoon out squash flesh into a bowl making sure to not include any skin. Mash squash and add: ½ lb butter, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp salt. Continue mashing until smooth. Spread squash puree in buttered casserole dish and sprinkle topping (see below) over casserole. Bake in 350 degree oven until golden brown – about 30 minutes.
Topping:
In bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, 1 cup brown sugar, pecan pieces and cut in softened butter. Stir well together to create a crumbly mix with no clumps of brown sugar. Sprinkle topping over casserole prior to baking.